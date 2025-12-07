Tee Higgins had no qualms about playing after his helmet hit the turf multiple times

Two weeks ago, Bengals receiver Tee Higgins suffered a concussion when his helmet struck the artificial turf in Cincinnati. On Sunday, Higgins’ helmet hit the artificial turf multiple times in Buffalo.

“I’m a soldier,” Higgins told reporters after the game, via Gabi Sorrentino of Fox19. “Soldiers take hits. You know, it happens. It’s football. It’s the name of the game. But you’ve got to get up. Next play mentality.”

Higgins confirmed that he was checked multiple times for another concussion. He said he passed all tests.

Did Higgins consider pulling himself from the game given the concussion he suffered in Week 12?

“I didn’t think about that at all,” Higgins said. “I’m a team-first guy. You know what I mean? My team needed me, you know, I feel like they did. So I went out there and played. Tried to dog it out with my team.”

Higgins brushed off the multiple times his helmet struck the turf by saying, “It’s ball, man. It’s ball.”

Obviously, Higgins wouldn’t have been allowed to keep playing if he hadn’t cleared the concussion evaluations. And it’s entirely the player’s call as to whether he feels comfortable with staying in the game.