 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_steelersoffenseravens_251208.jpg
Steelers offense comes alive vs. Ravens
nbc_pft_chiefsera_251208.jpg
Simms: Feels like the end of the Chiefs era
nbc_pft_andyreiddecision_251208.jpg
Reid made mistake with fourth-down call

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_steelersoffenseravens_251208.jpg
Steelers offense comes alive vs. Ravens
nbc_pft_chiefsera_251208.jpg
Simms: Feels like the end of the Chiefs era
nbc_pft_andyreiddecision_251208.jpg
Reid made mistake with fourth-down call

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

DK Metcalf spent the night in Baltimore after experiencing stomach pain

  
Published December 8, 2025 08:57 AM

Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf did not travel back to Pittsburgh with the team after Sunday’s 27-22 win.

The team confirmed, via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, that Metcalf remained in Baltimore after experiencing stomach pains. Metcalf went to a hospital for evaluation before sleeping in a hotel and he is expected to return home on Monday.

Metcalf’s hospital visit was to rule out any significant internal injuries resulting from a hit he took while catching seven passes for 148 yards from Aaron Rodgers.

The coming days will provide more of an idea about Metcalf’s availability for Week 15 and the Steelers will have an extra day to assess where things stand before they play the Dolphins next Monday night.