NFL fines Falcons, Ulbrich over Sanders prank call
Mike Florio discusses the NFL fining the Atlanta Falcons $250,000 and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich $100,000 over the Shedeur Sanders prank call, and what it means about protecting information moving forward.
Browns select QB Sanders with 144th overall pick
Mike Florio reacts to Cleveland selecting Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, becoming the fifth signal caller on the Browns depth chart.
Could Sanders return to school after NFL draft?
With all the upheaval around NCAA rules in recent years, Mike Florio wonders if Shedeur Sanders could go back to college if he is upset with his NFL draft slot.
Falcons add another edge rusher in Pearce Jr.
The Atlanta Falcons traded up with the Los Angeles Rams to select DE James Pearce Jr. with the No. 26 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, bolstering the pass rush alongside fellow first-rounder Jalon Walker.
QB Sanders not selected in Round 1 of NFL draft
Mike Florio reacts to QB Shedeur Sanders not being picked in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, including how Sanders still being on the board impacts the rest of the draft and where he might land.
Giants trade up with Texans, pick QB Dart
Mike Florio reacts to the New York Giants trading up with the Houston Texans for the No. 25 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft to select QB Jaxson Dart, who joins Jameis Winston, Russell Wilson and Tommy DeVito.
Vikings get physical with OL Jackson
The Minnesota Vikings continue their improvements to the offensive line by adding OL Donovan Jackson with the No. 24 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, strengthening the front across the board.
Packers invest in passing game with Golden
The Green Bay Packers do not typically select wide receivers, but Mike Florio reacts to the Packers picking a "speedy" WR in Matthew Golden, who can help add "fire power" to the offense.
RB Hampton falls to Chargers at No. 22
Mike Florio reacts to Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers selecting RB Omarion Hampton with the No. 22 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and explains how he can help open up the pass game for Justin Herbert.