NFL fines Falcons, Ulbrich over Sanders prank call
NFL fines Falcons, Ulbrich over Sanders prank call
Belichick's girlfriend posts book promotion email
Belichick's girlfriend posts book promotion email
nbc_pft_archmanning_250430.jpg
Arch Manning favored to go No. 1 in 2026 NFL Draft

Shedeur Sanders now has top-selling jersey of 2025 rookie class

  
Published April 30, 2025 04:10 PM

His old jersey has been retired. His new jersey is selling like hotcakes.

After initial figures had the jersey to be worn by Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders at No. 3 in sales (behind Jaguars receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter and Titans quarterback Cam Ward), Sanders has moved to No. 1.

Via Darren Rovell of clict.com, apparel retailer Fanatics said that Sanders now has the top-selling jersey among all 2025 draft picks based on transactions through the Fanatics’ full network of sites, including NFLShop.com and the Browns’ online store.

The players taken in round one had a two-day head start over Sanders, who wasn’t drafted until Saturday.

Sanders has not yet been issued a number. The jerseys will be made and sold after that happens.

Sanders wore No. 2 at Colorado. That number is currently unassigned by the Browns.

No. 2 was worn most recently in Cleveland by quarterback Bailey Zappe and, before that, receiver Amari Cooper. It was also worn a decade ago by Johnny Manziel.