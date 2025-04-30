 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_pftpm_falconsfines_250430.jpg
NFL fines Falcons, Ulbrich over Sanders prank call
nbc_pft_billbelichickgirlfriend_250430.jpg
Belichick’s girlfriend posts book promotion email
nbc_pft_archmanning_250430.jpg
Arch Manning favored to go No. 1 in 2026 NFL Draft

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_pftpm_falconsfines_250430.jpg
NFL fines Falcons, Ulbrich over Sanders prank call
nbc_pft_billbelichickgirlfriend_250430.jpg
Belichick’s girlfriend posts book promotion email
nbc_pft_archmanning_250430.jpg
Arch Manning favored to go No. 1 in 2026 NFL Draft

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bills sign wide receiver Elijah Moore

  
Published April 30, 2025 05:44 PM

Free agent wide receiver Elijah Moore is heading to Buffalo.

The Bills have agreed to a one-year deal with Moore. It’s worth “up to” $5 million, according to multiple reports.

What Moore would need to do to make the full $5 million is not known, but he presumably wouldn’t have signed with the Bills if they weren’t going to pay him at least a minimum of $3.428 million, which is the value of the unrestricted free agent tender that the Browns gave to Moore on Monday.

Because the Browns made that tender offer to Moore, this signing with the Bills will count toward the compensatory pick formula. That won’t matter, however, because neither the Browns nor the Bills is expected to receive compensatory picks in the 2026 NFL draft, according to compensatory pick expert Nick Korte.

The 25-year-old Moore was a 2021 second-round pick of the Jets who was traded to the Browns after two years in New York. Last year he caught a career-high 61 passes but averaged a career-low 8.8 yards per catch.