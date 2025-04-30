Bills sign wide receiver Elijah Moore

Free agent wide receiver Elijah Moore is heading to Buffalo.

The Bills have agreed to a one-year deal with Moore. It’s worth “up to” $5 million, according to multiple reports.

What Moore would need to do to make the full $5 million is not known, but he presumably wouldn’t have signed with the Bills if they weren’t going to pay him at least a minimum of $3.428 million, which is the value of the unrestricted free agent tender that the Browns gave to Moore on Monday.

Because the Browns made that tender offer to Moore, this signing with the Bills will count toward the compensatory pick formula. That won’t matter, however, because neither the Browns nor the Bills is expected to receive compensatory picks in the 2026 NFL draft, according to compensatory pick expert Nick Korte.

The 25-year-old Moore was a 2021 second-round pick of the Jets who was traded to the Browns after two years in New York. Last year he caught a career-high 61 passes but averaged a career-low 8.8 yards per catch.