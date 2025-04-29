Browns apply unrestricted free agent tender to WR Elijah Moore

The Browns have applied the seldom used unrestricted free agent tender to wide receiver Elijah Moore, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

This allows Moore to count as part of the compensatory free agent if he signs with another team before the compensatory formula deadline. Moore, who visited the Bills today, would make $3.428 million for 2025 on the one-year tender.

The Chiefs were the last team to use the tender, applying it to two players in 2022.

Moore spent the past two seasons with the Browns, and he set a career high with 61 catches last season and a career-high 640 yards in 2023.

The Jets made Moore a second-round pick in 2021, and he has 200 catches for 2,162 yards and nine touchdowns in his career.

The Browns signed free agent wide receiver Diontae Johnson on Monday after not drafting any receivers.