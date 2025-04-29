 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draftwinners_250428.jpg
2025 NFL Draft biggest winners
nbc_pft_jalen_250428.jpg
Simms: Milroe is ‘someone you want to root for’
nbc_pft_tylershough_250428.jpg
Shough’s maturity gives the Saints options at QB

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draftwinners_250428.jpg
2025 NFL Draft biggest winners
nbc_pft_jalen_250428.jpg
Simms: Milroe is ‘someone you want to root for’
nbc_pft_tylershough_250428.jpg
Shough’s maturity gives the Saints options at QB

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Browns apply unrestricted free agent tender to WR Elijah Moore

  
Published April 28, 2025 08:06 PM

The Browns have applied the seldom used unrestricted free agent tender to wide receiver Elijah Moore, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

This allows Moore to count as part of the compensatory free agent if he signs with another team before the compensatory formula deadline. Moore, who visited the Bills today, would make $3.428 million for 2025 on the one-year tender.

The Chiefs were the last team to use the tender, applying it to two players in 2022.

Moore spent the past two seasons with the Browns, and he set a career high with 61 catches last season and a career-high 640 yards in 2023.

The Jets made Moore a second-round pick in 2021, and he has 200 catches for 2,162 yards and nine touchdowns in his career.

The Browns signed free agent wide receiver Diontae Johnson on Monday after not drafting any receivers.