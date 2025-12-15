Dan Campbell: Losing can’t be OK, it should burn at you, it should eat you up

After losing to the Rams on Sunday, the Lions are long shots to make the playoffs, a year after earning the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Lions head coach Dan Campbell says he doesn’t want anyone on his team to accept that.

“It can’t be OK. It should burn at you. It should eat you up. Do not go numb to the losing,” Campbell said.

Campbell said the Rams showed the Lions who the best team in the NFC is this year, and the Lions have to recognize that they have plenty of work to do.

“Now you have first-hand knowledge of what the top of the NFC looks like,” Campbell said. “That’s them. So now you know. You know what it looks like you know what it is, and we’re not there right now. Doesn’t mean we can’t be, but now we know what it looks like. We’ve got to get better.”

The Lions are running out of time to get better, and they can’t be OK with what they’ve done this year.