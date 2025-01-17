Titans to hire Mike Borgonzi as their General Manager

The Titans have found their new General Manager.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that they will hire Chiefs assistant G.M. Mike Borgonzi, who was one of six candidates to have a second interview with the team this week. The Titans fired Ran Carthon last week after two years on the job.

Borgonzi has worked for the Chiefs since 2009 and worked his way up the personnel department after starting as a scout. He will work with president of football operations Chad Brinker with the Titans and Brinker is set to have “final authority on all football matters” in Tennessee.

One of the first big decisions the duo will be making is what to do with the first overall pick in the draft. That choice will have a big hand in setting the tone for Borgonzi’s tenure in Tennessee.