Parsons: McCarthy's departure is 'devastating'
Colts to host first regular-season game in Berlin
PFT Draft: Most appealing head coach vacancies

Parsons: McCarthy’s departure is ‘devastating’
Colts to host first regular-season game in Berlin
PFT Draft: Most appealing head coach vacancies

Report: Brian Flores to interview for Jaguars head coach on Friday

  
Published January 14, 2025 03:30 PM

With Minnesota’s 2024 season now complete, defensive coordinator Brian Flores is free to interview for head coaching jobs.

Per Albert Breer of SI.com, Flores will interview with the Jaguars on Friday for their HC vacancy.

Flores, 43, has been with Minnesota for the last two seasons as defensive coordinator. Minnesota ranked No. 5 in points allowed and No. 16 in yards allowed in 2024.

Flores was previously the Dolphins head coach from 2019-2021, compiling a 24-25 record as head coach with 10-6 and 9-8 records in his last two seasons.

The Bears and Jets have also put in requests to interview Flores for their head coaching vacancies.