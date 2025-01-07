Jaguars request interviews with Robert Saleh, Todd Monken, Joe Brady, Kellen Moore, Patrick Graham

The Jaguars announced a list of interview requests for their head coaching vacancy on Tuesday.

It includes several previously reported names in addition to a handful of new ones. The latter category includes former Jets head coach Robert Saleh.

Saleh was fired five games into this season and has been working with the Packers for the last couple of months, which is why there’s a need to request an interview. Saleh was 20-36 in three-plus seasons with the Jets.

The other new names that the Jaguars shared are Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken, Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady, Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, and Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen, Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, and Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn are the other identified candidates.