Jim Harbaugh: Chargers’ draft picks can help Justin Herbert get into the Hall of Fame

  
Published May 2, 2025 03:54 PM

The Chargers drafted running back Omarion Hampton in the first round and wide receiver Tre Harris in the second round, and head coach Jim Harbaugh says those picks are largely about helping quarterback Justin Herbert reach his full potential.

Harbaugh told Rich Eisen that he has a vision for Herbert to be recognized as one of the all-time greats, and he wants the Chargers to do everything possible to put the right pieces around Herbert.

“I just woke up the other day and said, I got to get Justin Herbert to the Hall of Fame. Must get Justin Herbert to the Hall of Fame,” Harbaugh said. “That would mean winning a couple Super Bowls. A lot of people would benefit. So that’s a worthy goal. And I think it’s necessary that we get him surrounded by as many different football players at his level as possible.”

Harbaugh added that Herbert himself isn’t motivated by that kind of recognition. It’s Harbaugh, not Herbert, who is focused on Herbert being in Canton some day.

“Justin is all about the team. He’s not into any accolades himself. He would kick me in the shins if I said that to him. But that’s the challenge that I’m attacking,” Harbaugh said. “I wake up every day trying to be worthy to be his coach.”