Giants OC Mike Kafka scheduled to interview with Bears, Saints on Thursday

  
Published January 8, 2025 09:57 AM

Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka is set for a pair of head-coaching interviews on Thursday.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Kafka is set to meet with the Bears and the Saints as part of their search processes. Both interviews will be held remotely as in-person interviews are not permitted until after the divisional round of the playoffs.

Kafka was blocked from interviewing for the Seahawks’ offensive coordinator job last year, but did not remain the offensive play-caller for the Giants in 2024. Given the way the Giants offense performed, that may not be a negative.

The Bears are interviewing Mike Vrabel on Wednesday and they are set to meet with Pete Carroll on Thursday. The Saints will interview Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver on Wednesday.