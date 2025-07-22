Caleb Williams sets 4,000 passing yards, 70 percent completion rate as 2025 personal goals

The Bears have never had a quarterback throw for 4,000 yards in a season and Caleb Williams is aiming to change that this year.

Williams was asked about his goals for the coming season after reporting to training camp on Tuesday and that milestone was one of two that he mentioned. He also echoed head coach Ben Johnson’s goal when it comes to accuracy while noting that reaching it would help the team fulfill its goal of having a winning season.

“Obviously I have self goals, and that’s being the first 4,000-yard passer in Bears history,” Williams said. “That’s a goal of mine. Seventy percent completion helps the team, keeps us on the field, puts us in better positions, and then other than that just trying to go down and score the most points that we can with each drive that we have. That’s kinda my self goal and obviously, other than that, you gotta go win. That’s success for me, that’s success for the team, and that’s all we wish for and all I wish for.”

Williams completed 62.5 percent of his passes as a rookie and threw for 3,541 yards while the Bears went 5-12. Reaching his personal goals would likely help the team’s chances of posting more victories, but all involved in Chicago would probably take the latter even if Williams doesn’t hit both marks.