Raiders sign S Jamal Adams, reuniting him with Pete Carroll

The Raiders signed safety Jamal Adams on Tuesday.

It reunites the three-time Pro Bowler with coach Pete Carroll, who coached Adams for four seasons with the Seahawks.

Adams, 29, is entering his ninth season after the Jets made him the sixth overall pick in 2017.

He recently posted a video on social media and said he’s in the best shape of his life.

Adams has played only 15 games with three teams the past three seasons combined. He appeared in three games with the Titans and two with the Lions in 2024.

In 85 career games, Adams has totaled 501 tackles, 21.5 sacks and four interceptions.

The Raiders also signed wide receiver Phillip Dorsett, cornerback JT Woods, offensive guard Antonio Mafi and wide receiver Seth Williams. They waived cornerback Mello Dotson, wide receiver Zakhari Franklin, wide receiver Key’Shawn Smith and linebacker Jailin Walker.