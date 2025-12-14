Texans lead 10-0 before Cardinals ever go on offense

Well, that didn’t take long.

Only 49 seconds into the game, the Texans have a 7-0 lead on the Cardinals.

Jaylin Noel returned the opening kickoff 39 yards to the Houston 41. Woody Marks ran for 2 yards on first down before C.J. Stroud found Nico Collins downfield.

Collins ran 57 yards to the end zone for a quick-strike score.

The Texans kicked off, and Jalen Brooks fumbled. Jamal Hill forced the fumble, and Dare Ogunbowale recovered at the Arizona 27. Houston reached the Arizona 11 before stalling and settling for a 30-yard Ka’imi Fairbairn field goal.

The Texans lead 10-0 only three minutes into the game, and without the Cardinals offense seeing the field.