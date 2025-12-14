Patriots benefit from questionable call on 30-yard catch, take 7-0 lead over Bills

The Patriots marched down the field and scored a touchdown on the first possession of today’s game against the Bills, with some help from the officials.

The biggest play of the opening drive was a 30-yard pass from Drake Maye to Kayshon Boutte that replays appeared to show should have been ruled an incompletion, as Boutte did not maintain control when the ball touched the ground. But the replay assistant didn’t change it, and the Bills didn’t see a replay in time to challenge.

It won’t make the Bills feel any better that on their own opening drive, a 35-yard pass from Josh Allen to Brandin Cooks was ruled a catch on the field but overturned to an incompletion by the replay assistant.

It’s a must-win game for the Bills if they want to have any hope of winning the AFC East, and it’s off to a rough start for Buffalo.