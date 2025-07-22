Micah Parsons cites back tightness for not participating in practice

Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons showed up to training camp and was on the practice field with a helmet Tuesday. He did not do much.

Parsons said he isn’t holding in but instead cited back tightness.

“It’s something that I feel is going to hold me back, so I just need to rehab,” Parsons said, via video from Clarence Hill of All City DLLS. “Whenever my body feels at its best [I will practice]. Yeah, whenever my body’s fully operating the way we need it to and things like that.”

Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs, who was standing next to Parsons, said Parsons’ back was sore from “doing squats.” That prompted Parsons to smirk and add, “Heavy squats.”

Parsons’ back might not be healed enough to practice until he gets a contract extension completed. He said the Cowboys have not returned a phone call from his agent, David Mulugheta.

“I want to be here. I’ve also stated I want to be here,” Parsons said. “At the end of the day, they sign the checks like always. Let’s see if they want me to be here at the end of the day.”

On Monday, the Cowboys lauded Parsons for not holding out of training camp, reporting on time to Oxnard, California. Parsons said he was “not here for” owner Jerry Jones.

“I’m doing this for myself and my teammates. This isn’t for Jerry. This isn’t for Stephen [Jones]. This is for guys like Trevon [Diggs]; this is to help guys like Donovan [Ezeiruaku], Sam [Williams], guys who I know I can get better just by being here and being here for them.”