NFLPA has 'power vacuum' amid leadership changes
Pablo Torre joins Mike Florio to unpack potential next steps for the NFLPA following Lloyd Howell's resignation, highlighting potential "motivations" for interim executive director candidates and more.
Torre: NFLPA a ‘clown show’ under Howell, Tretter
Mike Florio and Pablo Torre take a deep dive into the cause-and-effect of their reporting into former NFLPA leaders Lloyd Howell Jr. and JC Tretter following their resignations from the union.
Tretter denies role in hiding the collusion ruling
Pablo Torre joins Mike Florio on PFT PM to discuss former NFLPA chief strategy officer JC Tretter denying having any role in hiding the collusion ruling, evaluating whether he’s lying or was kept in the dark.
Pablo Torre joins Mike Florio to unpack potential next steps for the NFLPA following Lloyd Howell's resignation, highlighting potential "motivations" for interim executive director candidates and more.
How strip-club expenses led to Howell’s departure
Mike Florio and Pablo Torre discuss Lloyd Howell Jr.'s resignation as executive director of the NFLPA following their investigation into the reported collusion between the league and the players union.
PFT PM Mailbag: Could Saban come back to coaching?
Mike Florio opens the mailbag to answer questions surrounding the chaos inside of the NFLPA at the midpoint of the CBA, a 36-team expansion, the possibility of Nick Saban returning to coaching, and more.
Parsons reportedly to attend camp minus extension
Mike Florio believes that Micah Parsons reportedly showing up to training camp will further delay a contract extension with the Cowboys, whereas a hold out could give Dallas a "compelling" reason to get a deal done now.
Fallout from Tretter’s resignation from NFLPA
Mike Florio shares his thoughts on JC Tretter's shocking resignation from the NFLPA over the weekend following multiple reports of collusion and public backlash.
Pressure building for Commanders to change name
Mike Florio reacts to President Trump demanding the Commanders to return to their old name and how the relocation to Washington D.C. could impact the outcome.
Does Anzalone’s hamstring injury signal a hold in?
Mike Florio analyzes is Alex Anzalone's hamstring injury is a sign of "holding in" in search of a contract extension with the Detroit Lions after passing his conditioning test.