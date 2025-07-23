Report: UFL will relocate Birmingham, Michigan, Houston, Memphis

The UFL is getting blown up.

Via James Larsen of PFNewsroom, four of the league’s eight teams will be relocated for 2025.

Moving on are Birmingham, Michigan, Houston, and Memphis. It’s a clean sweep for the entire USFL conference.

Memphis is no surprise; attendance was very poor. Michigan, however, had a significant spike in 2025. And Birmingham won three straight championships (two in the USFL, one in the UFL) before losing in the playoffs in 2025.

A report surfaced in May that the UFL had filed trademark applications for a quartet of old USFL teams: Oakland Invaders, the Philadelphia Stars, the New Jersey Generals, and the Tampa Bay Bandits.

And so it makes sense to wonder whether the new USFL conference will consist of those four former USFL teams.

UPDATE 10:08 p.m. ET: Sadly, the Invaders, Stars, Generals, and Bandits won’t be back. Unless they’ll be playing in Boise, Columbus, Florida (likely Orlando), and Kentucky (Louisville/Lexington). Those are reportedly the new markets.