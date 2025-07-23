 Skip navigation
Torre: NFLPA a 'clown show' under Howell, Tretter
Torre: NFLPA a ‘clown show’ under Howell, Tretter
nbc_pftpm_jctretter_250722.jpg
Tretter denies role in hiding the collusion ruling
nbc_pftpm_nflpa_250722.jpg
NFLPA has ‘power vacuum’ amid leadership changes

Other PFT Content

Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as "consultant"
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
nbc_pftpm_tretterlloydhowell_250722.jpg
Torre: NFLPA a ‘clown show’ under Howell, Tretter
nbc_pftpm_jctretter_250722.jpg
Tretter denies role in hiding the collusion ruling
nbc_pftpm_nflpa_250722.jpg
NFLPA has ‘power vacuum’ amid leadership changes

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Report: UFL will relocate Birmingham, Michigan, Houston, Memphis

  
Published July 22, 2025 09:59 PM

The UFL is getting blown up.

Via James Larsen of PFNewsroom, four of the league’s eight teams will be relocated for 2025.

Moving on are Birmingham, Michigan, Houston, and Memphis. It’s a clean sweep for the entire USFL conference.

Memphis is no surprise; attendance was very poor. Michigan, however, had a significant spike in 2025. And Birmingham won three straight championships (two in the USFL, one in the UFL) before losing in the playoffs in 2025.

A report surfaced in May that the UFL had filed trademark applications for a quartet of old USFL teams: Oakland Invaders, the Philadelphia Stars, the New Jersey Generals, and the Tampa Bay Bandits.

And so it makes sense to wonder whether the new USFL conference will consist of those four former USFL teams.

UPDATE 10:08 p.m. ET: Sadly, the Invaders, Stars, Generals, and Bandits won’t be back. Unless they’ll be playing in Boise, Columbus, Florida (likely Orlando), and Kentucky (Louisville/Lexington). Those are reportedly the new markets.