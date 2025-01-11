Pete Carroll set to interview with Raiders on Tuesday

Bill Belichick may not be heading to Las Vegas, but another Super Bowl-winning coach is going to interview with the Raiders.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that former Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll will interview with the team on Tuesday. Carroll met with the Bears this week about their vacant head coaching position.

Carroll was out of coaching in 2024 after leaving the Seahawks at the end of the 2023 season. He spent 14 years in Seattle and took the Seahawks to back-to-back Super Bowls. They blew out the Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII and lost Super Bowl XLIX to Belichick and the Patriots when Russell Wilson threw an interception in the final seconds.

Carroll also coached USC to a national title and had earlier NFL stints with the Patriots and Jets. His career record in the NFL is 170-120-1.