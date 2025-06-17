 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_holley_review_book_250613.jpg
Holley hilariously reviews Florio’s book
nbc_pft_keoncoleman_250613.jpg
Coleman calls his rookie season ‘trash’
nbc_pft_micah_contract_negotiations_250613.jpg
Cowboys are ‘waiting too long’ to sign Parsons

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_holley_review_book_250613.jpg
Holley hilariously reviews Florio’s book
nbc_pft_keoncoleman_250613.jpg
Coleman calls his rookie season ‘trash’
nbc_pft_micah_contract_negotiations_250613.jpg
Cowboys are ‘waiting too long’ to sign Parsons

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

UFL championship audience drops sharply from 2024

  
Published June 17, 2025 07:52 PM

The UFL isn’t concerned about the decline in TV audience from 2024 to 2025. Maybe it should be.

Via Mike Mitchell, the championship game between the D.C. Defenders and the Michigan Panthers averaged 983,000 viewers, with a peak of 1.2 million. The game was televised by ABC.

Last year’s UFL championship, pitting Birmingham against San Antonio, averaged 1.57 million viewers on Fox. This year’s number represents a 37-percent drop.

Mitchell points out that the game faced direct competition with a Stanley Cup Final contest, Major League Baseball, and the men’s College World Series. That’s fine, but there will always be other sports going on. It’s for the UFL to arrange its schedule to navigate the reality that it’s not the only show in town.

The UFL says it’s in it for the long haul. If the decline from 2024 to 2025 continues, however, it will be hard to keep it going for long.