Richard Sherman is formally charged with DUI following February 2024 arrest

More than a year after he was arrested for DUI, former NFL cornerback Richard Sherman officially has been charged.

Via Brady Henderson of ESPN.com, a spokesperson for the King County Prosecuting Attorney said Tuesday that a formal charge has been filed, after the Monday receipt of blood-test results from the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab.

The test showed that Sherman had a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.11 percent, which exceeds the legal limit of 0.08 percent.

The charge is a gross misdemeanor, which was enhanced by Sherman refusing a breath test.

On the surface, it seems unusual that it would take more than 16 months for the blood sample to be tested. The prosecutor’s office told Henderson that a protracted delay is not uncommon, given the capacity and increased caseload of the lab.

Sherman spent 11 years in the NFL, playing for the Seahawks, 49ers, and Buccaneers. He currently serves as an analyst on Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football.