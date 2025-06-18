 Skip navigation
Other PFT Content

Other PFT Content

Orlando Brown Jr. thinks Bengals have built a “really special” offense

  
Published June 18, 2025 04:39 AM

Bengals left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. says the offense in Cincinnati should be elite this season.

Brown said the Bengals’ investment in signing wide receivers Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase was what they needed to

We’re really special,” Brown said on NFL Network. “I’m really proud of the way that we worked this offseason, just with the intent and focus from us as individuals, as players. Everything that the coaches threw at us, we were able to respond really well. I mean, I’m excited, man. At the end of the day, paying Tee and Ja’Marr, making them more comfortable, knowing that they’re going to be able to go out there and sell out even more than they have in the past, I think it’s only going to make us better.”

Brown also said he’s expecting big things from his fellow starting tackle, right tackle Amarius Mims, a 2024 first-round pick who’s ready to take a big step in Year Two.

“Mims has been working his tail off to get better, and to me that’s everything,” Brown said. “He’s got huge expectations for himself.”

And Brown has huge expectations for the Bengals’ offense.