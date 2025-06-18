Chiefs decline comment on Ramzee Robinson lawsuit

Former Chiefs director of player engagement Brad Gee has sued the team for wrongful discharge and tortious interference. A request for comment was sent to the Chiefs.

Citing the pending litigation, the Chiefs have declined comment.

“We can’t comment because it’s an active legal matter,” Chiefs V.P. of football communications Brad Gee told PFT via text message on Wednesday night. “But to be clear, the Chiefs do not tolerate discrimination of any kind. We look forward to the facts of this case coming to light.”

Robinson acknowledges in his complaint that he was told he had engaged in “conduct detrimental to the league,” and that his supervisor “suggested” that Robinson “attacked his white female co-worker, Melissa Weinz,” and that the incident was preserved on security cameras.

Robinson alleges that his supervisor refused to show him the video.

The video will be a key piece of evidence in the case. If it corroborates the team’s version, that’s bad for Robinson. If it shows nothing significant, it’s good for Robinson.