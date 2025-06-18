 Skip navigation
Hollywood Brown’s No. 1 goal is staying healthy this season

  
Published June 17, 2025 08:13 PM

The Chiefs signed Hollywood Brown as an upgrade at wide receiver, and Brown expected to play a key role in the offense. A sternoclavicular joint injury in the preseason quickly ended those thoughts.

Brown required surgery, costing him 15 games.

In his five games, which included three postseason games, Brown made a modest 14 receptions for 141 yards.

I really leaned on my faith,” Brown said Tuesday, via Nick Boesch of AtoZ Sports. “I was coming back really just trying to help whichever way I could. And that was my mindset, and that helped carry me through the end of last year. So, I was just really grateful that I even had the opportunity to come back.”

Brown, who re-signed with the Chiefs, is back healthy.

“I’m back 100 percent, doing my offseason work,” Brown said.

Now, it’s about staying healthy.

“God willing, a healthy season,” Brown said. “It’s my number one goal, just being able to really showcase what I can do. That’s all I’m looking to do.”

Brown, 28, has had one 1,000-yard season in his six seasons with three different teams.