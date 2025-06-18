Hollywood Brown’s No. 1 goal is staying healthy this season

The Chiefs signed Hollywood Brown as an upgrade at wide receiver, and Brown expected to play a key role in the offense. A sternoclavicular joint injury in the preseason quickly ended those thoughts.

Brown required surgery, costing him 15 games.

In his five games, which included three postseason games, Brown made a modest 14 receptions for 141 yards.

“I really leaned on my faith,” Brown said Tuesday, via Nick Boesch of AtoZ Sports. “I was coming back really just trying to help whichever way I could. And that was my mindset, and that helped carry me through the end of last year. So, I was just really grateful that I even had the opportunity to come back.”

Brown, who re-signed with the Chiefs, is back healthy.

“I’m back 100 percent, doing my offseason work,” Brown said.

Now, it’s about staying healthy.

“God willing, a healthy season,” Brown said. “It’s my number one goal, just being able to really showcase what I can do. That’s all I’m looking to do.”

Brown, 28, has had one 1,000-yard season in his six seasons with three different teams.