Report: Patriots in negotiations to make Mike Vrabel their next head coach

In news that will come as a surprise to no one, the Patriots are in contract negotiations with Mike Vrabel to make him their next head coach, Nicole Yang of the Boston Globe reports.

Vrabel, who is in the Patriots Hall of Fame for his eight seasons playing for the team, was the favorite for the job the moment the Patriots fired Jerod Mayo after only one season.

The Patriots also interviewed Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson on Friday, and they complied with the Rooney Rule by talking to Byron Leftwich and Pep Hamilton, both of whom are out of the league. Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn declined their request for an interview.

Vrabel also interviewed with the Jets and the Bears.

Vrabel sat out the 2024 season after the Titans fired him following the 2023 season. He went 54-45 in seven seasons in Tennessee, with three postseason appearances and a 2-3 postseason record.

The Patriots are 8-26 the past two seasons with Bill Belichick and then Mayo as their head coach.