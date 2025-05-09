 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

randymoss.jpg
PFT Draft: Biggest WR trades of all time
nbc_pft_dallas_250508.jpg
Unpacking latest pass catcher changes in PHI, JAX
nbc_pft_ncaa_250508.jpg
Saban could co-chair college sports commission

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

randymoss.jpg
PFT Draft: Biggest WR trades of all time
nbc_pft_dallas_250508.jpg
Unpacking latest pass catcher changes in PHI, JAX
nbc_pft_ncaa_250508.jpg
Saban could co-chair college sports commission

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

News of presidential college sports commission sparked “scrambling and confusion” on Capitol Hill

  
Published May 8, 2025 10:04 PM

If you were surprised by Wednesday’s news that President Trump is forming a college sports commission, you weren’t alone.

Amanda Christovich of FrontOfficeSports.com reports that the report of the planning commission “was met with surprise” on Capitol Hill. Per the report, a lobbyist said that the development sparked “scrambling and confusion” on both sides of the aisle.

It speaks to a lack of coordination between the White House and Congress. Given the low likelihood that any executive order could supersede existing federal law (especially the antitrust statutes), collaboration will be critical to the implementation of any effort to alter the current college sports system.

Which leads back to the fundamental question of why the federal government is wasting time and resources on devising rules that, given the report that Nick Saban will co-chair the commission, will remove rights that college players have secured through the court system. Less money and reduced freedom of movement will be inevitable.

For the players, not the coaches like Saban — who have enjoyed those freedoms for years.

It’s obvious that’s where this is heading. While there could be perfunctory representation of player interests on the commission, expect it to be stacked in a way that will lead to the outcome that Saban has desired from the moment he realized that, in the Wild West of the NIL, those who can recruit the best players in a climate of equal, and restricted, resources for the players will no longer be the quickest draw.

While the current system cries out for change in order to prevent college football from becoming even more lopsided than it was in the pre-NIL days, it’s for the colleges to come up with a solution. Not the federal government.