Sean McVay gushed over Davante Adams’ tape in Rams team meeting

Sean McVay couldn’t be more excited to have Davante Adams on the Rams.

McVay introduced Adams to his teammates in a team meeting by showing tape of some of the best plays from Adams’ career, showing them what has made Adams an All-Pro wide receiver.

“Glad to be able to have Davante Adams,” Mcvay said in the meeting, a portion of which the Rams posted on social media. “Guy’s got a lot of respect, he’s earned it with the way he works over the course of his career, it’s always cool to be able to see some of the cool shit guys have put on tape. Looking forward to being able to see you guys partner up with Tae.

McVay then showed a few selected plays and narrated what makes Adams special.

“Up top, recognizing man coverage, you can appreciate it from this angle,” McVay said. “The over the shoulder, but when you see it from the end zone, talking about being able to win, iso, sideline awareness.”

As the big screen in the Rams’ meeting room showed Adams making an impressive sideline catch while playing for the Jets last year, a teammate let out a celebratory whoop.

“Yes, woo is right,” McVay said. “Give it up for Tae on that play.”

McVay continued showing Adams’ work and explaining why the Rams are happy to have him.

“We’re not done yet, we’ve got a couple more,” McVay said. “One of the things that guys have seen about Davante. You can tell he was a hooper, can get parallel, can work edges on people, these are the things you love to be able to see. Isolation fades. This is going to make us better collectively on both sides, being able to add a great player like Davante Adams, and he’s got the ability to finish and make plays. Very excited to add him, more importantly because of the person he is. But he is a total G on the field. Give it up for Davante Adams.”

Rams players applauded, as their coach got them excited about their new teammate.