Jon-Eric Sullivan interviews for Jets G.M., set for second Titans interview

The Jets are the latest team to show interest in Packers vice president of player personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan in their search of a new General Manager.

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports that Sullivan is interviewing with the team on Tuesday. He is the 14th candidate to meet with the team since they fired Joe Douglas during the regular season.

Sullivan is also set to interview with the Raiders and he met with the Titans on Monday.

According to multiple reports, Sullivan is going to receive a second interview with the Titans. He worked with Titans president of football operations Chad Brinker in Green Bay and was identified early on as having a strong chance at the job in Tennessee.