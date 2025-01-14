Raiders request G.M. interview with Jon-Eric Sullivan

The Raiders are getting the ball rolling on their search for a new General Manager.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that they have requested an interview with Packers vice president of player personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan. It’s the first known interview request the Raiders have made since firing Tom Telesco last week.

Sullivan has spent the last two decades working for the Packers and was the director of college scouting before moving into his current role. He interviewed for the Titans’ G.M. opening as well.

The Raiders are also searching for a head coach and they have started that interview process already.