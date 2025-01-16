 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_balvbuf_250116.jpg
NFL Divisional Round preview: Ravens vs. Bills
nbc_csu_bestbets_250116.jpg
Eagles, Chiefs lead Divisional Round best bets
nbc_csu_larvphi_250116.jpg
NFL Divisional Round preview: Rams vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_balvbuf_250116.jpg
NFL Divisional Round preview: Ravens vs. Bills
nbc_csu_bestbets_250116.jpg
Eagles, Chiefs lead Divisional Round best bets
nbc_csu_larvphi_250116.jpg
NFL Divisional Round preview: Rams vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Titans complete interview with Ian Cunningham for their G.M. opening

  
Published January 15, 2025 09:11 PM

The Titans completed an in-person interview with Bears assistant G.M. Ian Cunningham for the team’s General Manager position, the team announced Wednesday night.

The Titans conducted a virtual interview with Cunningham over the weekend.

Cunningham is in his third season as assistant G.M. with the Bears, serving as the top lieutenant to Bears General Manager Ryan Poles.

Cunningham arrived in Chicago with 14 years of NFL front office experience. He was director of player personnel for the Eagles, a position he was promoted to at the beginning of the 2021 season.

Before his promotion, Cunningham worked as the assistant director of player personnel (2019-20) and oversaw the college scouting department from 2017-18 as the director of college scouting.

A two-time Super Bowl champion (XLVII and LII) as a member of the Ravens’ and Eagles’ front offices, Cunningham’s NFL front office career began in 2008 when he was hired in Baltimore as a player personnel assistant. After five seasons as an assistant, he worked as a southeast area scout for the Ravens for two seasons (2013-14) before taking on additional responsibility as the southeast/southwest area scout from 2015-16.

Along with Cunningham, the Titans previously conducted first-round virtual interviews with Dolphins senior personnel executive Reggie McKenzie, former Falcons G.M. Thomas Dimitroff, Buccaneers assistant General Manager John Spytek, Seahawks senior director of player personnel Matt Berry, Colts assistant G.M. Ed Dodds, Bills director of player personnel Terrance Gray, Browns assistant G.M. and vice president of football operations Catherine Hickman, Patriots assistant General Manager Mike Borgonzi and Packers vice president of player personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan.