Titans complete interview with Ian Cunningham for their G.M. opening

The Titans completed an in-person interview with Bears assistant G.M. Ian Cunningham for the team’s General Manager position, the team announced Wednesday night.

The Titans conducted a virtual interview with Cunningham over the weekend.

Cunningham is in his third season as assistant G.M. with the Bears, serving as the top lieutenant to Bears General Manager Ryan Poles.

Cunningham arrived in Chicago with 14 years of NFL front office experience. He was director of player personnel for the Eagles, a position he was promoted to at the beginning of the 2021 season.

Before his promotion, Cunningham worked as the assistant director of player personnel (2019-20) and oversaw the college scouting department from 2017-18 as the director of college scouting.

A two-time Super Bowl champion (XLVII and LII) as a member of the Ravens’ and Eagles’ front offices, Cunningham’s NFL front office career began in 2008 when he was hired in Baltimore as a player personnel assistant. After five seasons as an assistant, he worked as a southeast area scout for the Ravens for two seasons (2013-14) before taking on additional responsibility as the southeast/southwest area scout from 2015-16.

Along with Cunningham, the Titans previously conducted first-round virtual interviews with Dolphins senior personnel executive Reggie McKenzie, former Falcons G.M. Thomas Dimitroff, Buccaneers assistant General Manager John Spytek, Seahawks senior director of player personnel Matt Berry, Colts assistant G.M. Ed Dodds, Bills director of player personnel Terrance Gray, Browns assistant G.M. and vice president of football operations Catherine Hickman, Patriots assistant General Manager Mike Borgonzi and Packers vice president of player personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan.