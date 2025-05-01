Brian Callahan: Tyler Lockett still has some production left in him

Tyler Lockett recently joined the Titans, giving them a strong veteran receiver to help rookie quarterback Cam Ward.

In his Thursday press conference, Tennessee head coach Brian Callahan said he feels good about adding the longtime Seahawk.

“He [has been] a productive player for a long time,” Callahan said. “On top of that, he’s a fantastic person — understands his role on a football team, understands the value he brings as a leader. Those are traits that we’re looking to add as many as we can. He’s still got some production left in him, I think. Still wants to play ball, and still has the desire to try to play at high level. So, excited to have him.

“Haven’t had a chance to be out there with him yet, obviously. But I think he’s going to bring a veteran leadership to us and veteran play style, which will complement our group well at this point. I think when we’re all together, we’ll have a good mix of veterans and young players to develop.”

That includes the team’s recent No. 1 overall pick.

“That’s part of the puzzle, opportunity to have some perspective from a veteran player,” Callahan said. “Obviously, you have Calvin [Ridley] as well, who’s played quite a bit of football. Those guys, they offer perspective. They offer maybe a how-to-do things, and hey, think about this or think about that. It really does help having veteran players around a young player for the same reason it’s good to have a guy like Kevin Zeitler for the guys up front. Guys that have just done it for a long time, they have perspective, they understand what it takes to be successful — and not just for a year, but for multiple years of playing at a really high level. All those guys that you can bring in help supplement your football team, bring a lot of value.”

Lockett, 32, caught 49 passes for 600 yards with two touchdowns last year for Seattle in 17 games. He had 79 receptions for 894 yards with five TDs in 2023.