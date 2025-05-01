Bill Belichick’s book tour will continue, with a public event on May 6

One bad interview killed Kramer’s coffee-table-book-about-coffee-tables tour. Bill Belichick’s book tour has survived.

Belichick has a public appearance on Tuesday, May 6, in New York. It’s an NYU event, with Belichick and Suzy Welch. (Tickets are free.)

In the email that Belichick’s girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, posted earlier this week, Belichick mentioned this while complaining about excessive media focus on his reference in the book to admitting at times “I fucked up": “I have no doubt the ‘I f***ked up’ will not be the main focus of Ray Dalio & Suzy Welch in my conversations with them.”

This implies that Belichick knows Dalio and Welch will conduct the interview in the way that Belichick expects. Positive. Complimentary. Fawning, perhaps. And free from nosy questions like, “How did you meet this person who has seemingly insinuated herself into every aspect of your professional life?”

The questions posed by Welch will be as interesting as the answers. Will she mention the recent controversy? If so, how will any question(s) about it be phrased?

It’s one thing to say, for example, “In looking back at the past week or so, is there anything you’d do differently?” It’s another to say, for instance, “Why do you think CBS was out to get you?”

The description of the event appears below.

“What matters more in life: Having the right purpose or knowing how to win? Listen in on May 6 as this question is discussed — and debated — by NYU’s own Suzy Welch, creator of Stern’s acclaimed Becoming You class, and 8x Super Bowl winner Bill Belichick. The two longtime friends created this event exclusively for NYU to celebrate an important event: For Professor Welch, a 3X NYT best-selling author already, the publication of ‘Becoming You: The Proven Method for Crafting Your Authentic Life and Career’ and for Coach Belichick the publication of ‘The Art of Winning: Lessons from my Life in Football.’

“This is a conversation about life, learning, losing — and winning big — that is not to be missed! Professor Welch and Coach Belichick will also be available to sign books that can be purchased before and after the event.”

They might want to reconsider the second paragraph. Belichick’s email makes it clear he wants to talk only about the book.

Any questions about “life” might not be welcomed. They also could prompt an instruction from backstage to not answer.