Travis Hunter is among the favorites to win offensive, and defensive, rookie of the year

For the first time ever, one player is among the favorites for a full-season award on both sides of the ball.

DraftKings has Jaguars receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter near the top of the list for both offensive and defensive rookie of the year.

On the offensive side, Hunter has +750 odds, behind only Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (+200) and Titans quarterback Cam Ward (+230).

Defensively, Hunter’s +800 odds are second only to Giants edge rusher Abdul Carter, who is at +250.

Whether he becomes a true candidate for both depends on whether he plays both ways on a full-time basis. The Jaguars plan to start him off at receiver.

Still, they justified trading up from No. 5 to No. 2 by selling Hunter as a two-for-one pick. Which suggests that he’ll indeed be playing both ways.

Boosting his chances in the outcome of the ballots from the 50 voters selected by the Associated Press will be the attention that flows directly from his fame. People will be watching him more closely. People will be talking about him. The hype that can attract votes.

Of course, he’ll have to play well. For defensive players, stats can make a difference. Mainly, sacks and interceptions.

Regardless, bettors are willing to put their money on Hunter for both of these awards. It won’t be easy to win one. It will be very difficult — and unprecedented — to win both.