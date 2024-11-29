Bears fire Matt Eberflus

After yesterday’s debacle, the Bears have done what they had to do.

Chicago has fired head coach Matt Eberflus, according to multiple reports.

Eberflus had gone through his day-after press conference, saying he was expecting to coach against the 49ers in Week 14. That now will not be the case.

He ends his tenure as Bears coach 14-32, including a 4-8 record in 2024.

The ending of Chicago’s 23-20 loss to Detroit — plus Eberflus’ explanation and the locker room reaction — on Thursday likely sealed Eberflus’ fate.

This is the first time in franchise history that the Bears made an in-season coaching change. But after what happened on Thursday, unprecedented action was warranted.