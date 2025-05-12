Chargers opted not to protect Chiefs game from being picked for Brazil

The Chargers could have kept their “home” game against the Chiefs at home. They decided not to.

The league reportedly has picked the Chiefs to be the Week 1 Friday night opponent for the Chargers in Brazil. The Chiefs game was not one of the two home games that Chargers chose to protect.

As recently explained by Ben Fischer and Austin Karp of Sports Business Journal, teams exporting home games to the international series can protect up to two games. The Chargers, per the report, did not protect any of their three AFC West home games.

The Chargers host the Chiefs, Broncos, and Raiders every year. They opted to focus on teams that visit less frequently, with the Steelers, Commanders, and Eagles specifically named as the games the Chargers were more inclined to protect.

The specific two the Chargers protected haven’t been identified. It doesn’t matter. If the report that it will be the Chiefs is accurate (the official announcement comes Tuesday morning), the Chiefs game goes to São Paulo, and the other eight (Steelers, Eagles, Commanders, Texans, Colts, Vikings, Raiders, and Broncos) will stay at SoFi.