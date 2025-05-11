Report: Chiefs will join Chargers in Brazil for Week 1

We’ve known for a long time that the Chargers will be hosting the Week 1 Friday night game in Brazil. On Tuesday, we’ll officially know the opponent.

Unofficially, it reportedly will be the Chiefs.

Via Eric Fisher of FrontOfficeSports.com, the AFC West rivalry will unfold well south of the border, on September 5.

It’s an unusual choice, given that it robs the Chargers of home-field advantage for one of their three home games against division foes. The fact there’s a good chance Chiefs fans would have outnumbered Chargers fans in a game that would have been played at SoFi Stadium takes away some of the sting.

For the Chiefs, it’s yet another high-profile, standalone game for a team that has become one of the league’s biggest draws. With the game reportedly set to stream globally on YouTube at no charge, it could shatter all prior streaming records.

The full schedule will be released on Wednesday, May 14, at 8:00 p.m. ET. Plenty of other games will be leaked and reported before it becomes official.