Cowboys will interview Robert Saleh on Saturday, Leslie Frazier on Monday

The Cowboys have their first two interviews scheduled for their head coaching opening.

Former Jets coach Robert Saleh will talk to the Cowboys on Saturday with Seahawks assistant head coach Leslie Frazier following on Monday, Clarence Hill of the All City DLLS reports.

Both coaches are minorities, so the Cowboys’ first two in-person interviews will satisfy the Rooney Rule. That would allow them to announce a new head coach as soon as Tuesday.

Saleh also has interviews with the Jaguars and Raiders. The Cowboys are Frazier’s first request in this hiring cycle.

Both are former head coaches.

Saleh finished his Jets’ tenure with a 20-36 record, including 2-3 before he was let go during the 2024 season. Frazier was the head coach of the Vikings from 2011-13 after taking over as interim coach for the final six games of 2010. He went 21-32-1.