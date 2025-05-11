 Skip navigation
Tyler Shough: All you can ask for is an opportunity

  
Published May 11, 2025 03:46 PM

The outlook for Saints quarterback Tyler Shough’s rookie season changed dramatically this weekend.

Derek Carr’s retirement on Saturday led head coach Kellen Moore to declare an open competition for the starting job between the second-round pick, Spencer Rattler, and Jake Haener. Shough was taking part in the team’s rookie minicamp when news of Carr’s decision broke and Shough said that he was still going through the same process of “trying to learn the playbook and get to know my teammates as much as I can and do everything I can to continue to get better.”

“That’s all you can ask for is an opportunity, at any position,” Shough said, via the team’s website. “And I’m going to treat it the same way, as if whoever is on the roster, I’ve got to continue to grow and get better and do my best to elevate the QB room and the team.”

Moore didn’t rule out the Saints adding an outside quarterback, but that will become a less likely outcome if Shough’s transition to the NFL is a quick one.