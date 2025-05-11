 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lichtv5_250509.jpg
Licht gets candid on drafting strong personalities
nbc_pft_pope_250509.jpg
Sports world reacts to first American-born Pope
nbc_pft_clowney_250509.jpg
Where Clowney could continue his career

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lichtv5_250509.jpg
Licht gets candid on drafting strong personalities
nbc_pft_pope_250509.jpg
Sports world reacts to first American-born Pope
nbc_pft_clowney_250509.jpg
Where Clowney could continue his career

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Mike Tomlin has nothing to add on the George Pickens trade

  
Published May 11, 2025 10:07 AM

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin once referred to receiver George Pickens’s behavior as a “pebble in my shoe.” Now that the shoe has been removed and the pebble has been shaken out, Tomlin has slipped the sneaker back on his foot and walked away.

Case in point — during Tomlin’s first visit with reporters after Pickens was traded to Dallas for a 2026 third-round pick and a late-round swap of selections, Tomlin had nothing to say about the situation.

“You know, I’m not gonna add any color to it other than what [G.M.] Omar [Khan] told you guys yesterday,” Tomlin said Saturday. “We thought it was best and timely for all parties involved.”

Khan said on Friday that a “fresh start” was best for both sides.

The Steelers gain nothing by airing out dirty laundry. Obviously, if they believed it was in the team’s best interests to keep Pickens, he’d still be there. The moment they invested a second-round pick and a five-year, $150 million contract in receiver DK Metcalf, the die was cast.

Frankly, they should have worked out a Pickens trade at the same time. Adding Metcalf didn’t make their leverage for a Pickens trade any better. If anything, it made it much harder to get full and fair value for a player who has the potential to be much better than he has been in three years with the Steelers.

The Steelers, for whatever reason, never fully embraced and utilized Pickens’s skills. With an urgency in 2025 to justify Metcalf’s salary, Pickens would have gotten even fewer opportunities in his contract year. It was a debacle waiting to happen.

Now, the Cowboys get a chance to unlock an even higher level of performance from Pickens. If they do, their investment of a future third-round pick will be regarded as a steal from the Steelers.

However it goes, don’t expect Tomlin to say much, if anything.