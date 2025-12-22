Chiefs WRs Rashee Rice, Tyquan Thornton remain in concussion protocol

The Chiefs listed four players as out of practice on Monday’s estimated report.

Wide receiver Rashee Rice (concussion), cornerback Trent McDuffie (knee), wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (concussion) and cornerback Jaylen Watson (groin) were listed as non-participants.

Offensive tackle Jaylon Moore (knee) and defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (illness) were limited.

Seven players were estimated full participants, including safety Mike Edwards (shoulder), cornerback Kristian Fulton (knee/wrist), tight end Noah Gray (shoulder) and offensive guard Trey Smith (ankle).

The Chiefs placed quarterback Gardner Minshew on season-ending injured reserve on Monday.