nbc_pft_penalties_steelers_251222v2.jpg
Unpacking Steelers-Lions pass interference call
DKFanPFT12-22.jpg
Metcalf involved in altercation with Lions fan
nbc_pft_fivewordsless_251222.jpg
Texans' offense was 'bland' against the Raiders

Chiefs WRs Rashee Rice, Tyquan Thornton remain in concussion protocol

  
Published December 22, 2025 06:23 PM

The Chiefs listed four players as out of practice on Monday’s estimated report.

Wide receiver Rashee Rice (concussion), cornerback Trent McDuffie (knee), wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (concussion) and cornerback Jaylen Watson (groin) were listed as non-participants.

Offensive tackle Jaylon Moore (knee) and defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (illness) were limited.

Seven players were estimated full participants, including safety Mike Edwards (shoulder), cornerback Kristian Fulton (knee/wrist), tight end Noah Gray (shoulder) and offensive guard Trey Smith (ankle).

The Chiefs placed quarterback Gardner Minshew on season-ending injured reserve on Monday.