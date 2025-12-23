49ers quickly take 14-7 lead on Colts

The 49ers fell behind the Colts 7-0. They now lead 14-7.

San Francisco took six plays, 69 yards and 3 minutes, 17 seconds to tie it 7-7. Demarcus Robinson scored his first touchdown as a 49er, catching a 22-yard touchdown pass from Brock Purdy.

Purdy was 3-for-3 for 54 yards on the first drive, with George Kittle catching a 26-yard pass to help advance things.

Colts returner Ameer Abdullah fumbled the ensuing kickoff, with Ji’Ayir Brown forcing it and Jake Tonges recovering it.

The 49ers needed only five plays to go 26 yards, with Purdy throwing a 2-yard touchdown pass to Christian McCaffrey. Purdy was 2-for-2 for 14 yards on the drive.

The Colts have ruled out center Tanor Bortolini, who was diagnosed with a concussion. Bortolini went out on the second play, and

Danny Pinter has replaced him.