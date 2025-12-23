 Skip navigation
Philip Rivers’ 20-yard TD pass gives Colts an early 7-0 lead

  
Published December 22, 2025 08:34 PM

Philip Rivers can still play.

The Colts quarterback, who unretired last week, threw a touchdown pass on the team’s first possession Monday night.

Rivers went 5-of-7 for 73 yards, leading the Colts on a nine-play, 72-yard scoring drive.

He threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Alec Pierce for a 7-0 lead over the 49ers.

Rivers threw for 120 yards with a touchdown and an interception in last week’s loss to the Seahawks, which was his first game since Jan. 3, 2021.

The Colts lost center Tanor Bortolini on the second play of the game. Bortolini went to the locker room for a concussion check. Danny Pinter replaced him.