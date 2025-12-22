Dre Greenlaw estimated as a non-participant, but Justin Strnad was full

Broncos linebacker Dre Greenlaw injured his hamstring during Sunday’s loss to the Jaguars. He played 50 of 70 defensive snaps.

The team estimated Greenlaw as a non-participant on Monday’s practice report.

The Broncos, though, could see the return of linebacker Justin Strnad (foot). Strnad was among the players the Broncos listed as full participants ahead of the Christmas Day game against the Chiefs.

Strnad injured his foot in the Broncos’ Week 15 game against the Packers and missed Sunday’s game after not practicing last week.

In 14 games this season, including seven starts, he has 50 tackles, four tackles for loss, seven quarterback hits, 3.5 sacks, two passes defensed and an interception.

The Broncos estimated tight end Nate Adkins (knee), wide receiver Pat Bryant (concussion) and center Luke Wattenberg (shoulder) as non-participants.

Every other player on the report was listed as a full participant, including cornerback Riley Moss (ankle) and guard Ben Powers (biceps).