Steelers G.M. Omar Khan on George Pickens: Fresh start was best for everyone

  
Published May 9, 2025 02:19 PM

Wide receiver George Pickens’s time with the Steelers came to an end when they traded him to the Cowboys for a package that included a 2026 third-round pick.

Pickens was a playmaker in the passing game in Pittsburgh after joining the team as a 2022 second-round pick, but he was also fined numerous times by both the Steelers and the NFL for behavioral issues that led to frequent questions for head coach Mike Tomlin about Pickens’s maturity level.

On Friday, General Manager Omar Khan said he heard some interest in Pickens around the draft but none moved the needle until he began talking to the Cowboys. There were also discussions with Pickens and the end result was a feeling that the move was the best thing for all involved.

“I wouldn’t use the word disappointment,” Khan said, via Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “We had three years with George. We had some exciting times. It was just time. The fresh start for both sides was the right thing.”

The Steelers traded for DK Metcalf earlier this offseason and he will join Robert Woods, Calvin Austin, and Roman Wilson as the top receivers on the roster in Pittsburgh. The next big question to answer is whether Aaron Rodgers will be throwing to them and anyone else the team might bring in before September.