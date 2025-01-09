 Skip navigation
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_240110.jpg
PFT Draft: Wild Card Weekend Show Me Something
nbc_pft_hill_250910V2.jpg
Rosenhaus claims Hill is ‘committed’ to Dolphins
nbc_pft_packerseagles_250110.jpg
Packers must ‘lean heavily’ on Jacobs vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Jets to interview Aaron Glenn for head coach, Ray Farmer for G.M. on Thursday

  
Published January 9, 2025 11:40 AM

The Jets are moving forward with both their head coach and General Manager searches on Thursday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that they will interview Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn for the head coaching job and former Browns General Manager Ray Farmer for the other opening.

Glenn was a Jets first-round pick in 1994 and he spent eight years with the team. He was voted as one of the top players in the first 40 years of the franchise in 2003, so there’s a lot of history between him and the club. Glenn is also set to interview with the Bears, Jaguars and Saints during the Lions’ bye week.

Farmer was the Browns’ G.M. in 2014 and 2015. He currently works as a senior personnel executive with the Rams.