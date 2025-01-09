Jets to interview Aaron Glenn for head coach, Ray Farmer for G.M. on Thursday

The Jets are moving forward with both their head coach and General Manager searches on Thursday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that they will interview Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn for the head coaching job and former Browns General Manager Ray Farmer for the other opening.

Glenn was a Jets first-round pick in 1994 and he spent eight years with the team. He was voted as one of the top players in the first 40 years of the franchise in 2003, so there’s a lot of history between him and the club. Glenn is also set to interview with the Bears, Jaguars and Saints during the Lions’ bye week.

Farmer was the Browns’ G.M. in 2014 and 2015. He currently works as a senior personnel executive with the Rams.