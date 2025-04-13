 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_joeflaccobrowns_250411.jpg
Flacco returns to the Browns on a one-year deal
nbc_pft_hill_250411.jpg
NFL reportedly seeks 911 audio from Hill incident
nbc_pft_lastplaceteams_250411.jpg
Last-place NFL teams that can transform in 2025

Other PFT Content

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_joeflaccobrowns_250411.jpg
Flacco returns to the Browns on a one-year deal
nbc_pft_hill_250411.jpg
NFL reportedly seeks 911 audio from Hill incident
nbc_pft_lastplaceteams_250411.jpg
Last-place NFL teams that can transform in 2025

Other PFT Content

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Geno Smith eager to join with Maxx Crosby as leaders in Las Vegas

  
Published April 13, 2025 03:45 AM

New Las Vegas quarterback Geno Smith wants to be the same kind of leader of the Raiders’ offense that Maxx Crosby is of the Raiders’ defense.

Smith said on a video released by the Raiders that he has admired Crosby since playing against him, and is now eager to play with him.

“When we played them in Seattle two or three years ago, he was such a pest,” Smith said. “I felt like every play he was hitting me some way, just finding a way to get to the quarterback. I’ve always been a big fan of his. When we were on the field playing against each other we were kind of laughing, joking with each other. I told him, ‘You’re not getting a sack today.’ He was like, ‘I’m coming. I’m going to get to you.’ He played hard the entire game. I was really, really impressed by that.

“Then you get a chance to meet him, to see the kind of guy he is, that’s the way you want to lead the organization. A guy who’s going to work, he’s going to play hard, be professional, do all the right things, set the example, set the tone for the other guys, for the young guys. When you’ve got a guy like Maxx, the sky’s the limit.”

This is an offseason of major change in Las Vegas, with Smith arriving as the starting quarterback and Pete Carroll as the head coach. But one thing that won’t change is that Crosby will be a captain and an unquestioned team leader. Smith wants to lead with him.