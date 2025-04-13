 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_joeflaccobrowns_250411.jpg
Flacco returns to the Browns on a one-year deal
nbc_pft_hill_250411.jpg
NFL reportedly seeks 911 audio from Hill incident
nbc_pft_lastplaceteams_250411.jpg
Last-place NFL teams that can transform in 2025

Other PFT Content

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_joeflaccobrowns_250411.jpg
Flacco returns to the Browns on a one-year deal
nbc_pft_hill_250411.jpg
NFL reportedly seeks 911 audio from Hill incident
nbc_pft_lastplaceteams_250411.jpg
Last-place NFL teams that can transform in 2025

Other PFT Content

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kenny Pickett: I plan to start for Browns, I’m not going there to hang out

  
Published April 13, 2025 12:28 PM

Joe Flacco is back with the Browns, but that hasn’t changed Kenny Pickett’s plans for the 2025 season.

The Eagles traded Pickett to the Browns last month and he was at the top of the depth chart in Cleveland with Deshaun Watson out of the picture due to a torn Achilles. Flacco’s arrival gives the Browns another option and the draft could make the pool of choices even deeper, but Pickett said at the Pitt spring game on Saturday that his outlook is that he’ll be the starter for the AFC North team.

“That’s the plan, man. I’m not going there to hang out,” Pickett said, via Jerry DiPaola of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “I want to go play. I’m excited, been working hard for it, taking it a day at a time.”

Cleveland’s offseason program begins on April 22 and Pickett’s bid to convince the Browns to share his plan will begin in earnest when the team starts on-field work a couple of weeks later.