Kenny Pickett: I plan to start for Browns, I’m not going there to hang out

Joe Flacco is back with the Browns, but that hasn’t changed Kenny Pickett’s plans for the 2025 season.

The Eagles traded Pickett to the Browns last month and he was at the top of the depth chart in Cleveland with Deshaun Watson out of the picture due to a torn Achilles. Flacco’s arrival gives the Browns another option and the draft could make the pool of choices even deeper, but Pickett said at the Pitt spring game on Saturday that his outlook is that he’ll be the starter for the AFC North team.

“That’s the plan, man. I’m not going there to hang out,” Pickett said, via Jerry DiPaola of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “I want to go play. I’m excited, been working hard for it, taking it a day at a time.”

Cleveland’s offseason program begins on April 22 and Pickett’s bid to convince the Browns to share his plan will begin in earnest when the team starts on-field work a couple of weeks later.