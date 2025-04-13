Draft prospect Kyren Lacy dies at 24

Former LSU receiver and 2025 draft prospect Kyren Lacy has died. He was 24.

Via WAFB.com, it is suspected that Lacy died by suicide.

Lacy faced charges of negligent homicide and felony hit and run after a December 2024 car accident that claimed the life of a 78-year-old man. A grand jury was due to begin hearing evidence in the case on Monday.

Lacy played three years at LSU after starting his career at Lousiana.

We extend our condolences to Lacy’s family, friends, teammates, and coaches. And we urge anyone having suicidal thoughts to seek help immediately. Family and friends are always ready to listen and help. Other services are available, such as the 988 Lifeline.

It’s that simple — dial 988 on your phone and someone will be there to assist you.