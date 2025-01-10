 Skip navigation
LSU WR Kyren Lacy wanted for negligent homicide and felony hit-and-run charges

  
January 10, 2025

NFL draft prospect Kyren Lacy is wanted on negligent homicide and felony hit-and-run charges, Baton Rouge television station WAFB reports.

The Louisiana State Police have issued an arrest warrant for the former LSU receiver, who also faces a charge of reckless driving.

A former Marine was killed and two others injured on Dec. 17 wreck that police allege Lacy caused and left the scene without reporting his involvement to police. The police report says, via WAFB, Lacy was driving a 2023 Charger that “recklessly passed multiple vehicles at a high rate of speed by crossing the centerline and entering the northbound lane while in a designated no-passing zone.”

A northbound driver in a pickup hit the brakes and swerved to avoid a head-on collision with Lacy, forcing a Kia Cadenza that was behind the pickup to swerve left and into southbound traffic, where it hit a Kia Sorrento head-on. Herman Hall, a passenger in the Kia Sorrento, was critically injured and later died at a local hospital. The 78-year-old man was a former Marine.

Lacy, 24, declared for the NFL draft two days after the crash.

He made 58 catches for 866 yards and nine touchdowns in 2024.